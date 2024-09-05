FPJ Eco Ganesha: DIY Home Decoration Tips To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Canva

Ganesh Chaturthi is right around the corner and it is a widely popular and enthusiastically celebrated festival all around the nation. People rejoice with devotion and welcome Ganpati Bappa in to their homes for 10 days and it is the most celebrated time of the year.

Sustainability is not only a good initiative for a green future but also, it is the need of the hour. During Ganesh Chaturthi, people celebrate the festival all around, not realising that they're producing heaps of litter and ahrming the environment. Every year, after the Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai, the ocean throws all the waste back to the shore, reminding people to not dump waste.

We need to be more responsible with our celebrations and celebrate a more eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi. Heres are some DIY decoration ideas for the festival. Let's not end up disposing off waste when we can be creative and sustainable.

Eco-Friendly Bappa

You can begin by making your own Ganesha idol from clay or natural material like clay and other natural materials like paper or tumeric. It aligns with environmental concerns and slo gives a earthy feel to your decor.

Flower Decorations

Flowers are an essential part of any festivity. Using fresh flowers like rose, marigolds and jasmine around the idol and help elevate your decor look and also leave a good fragrance around the room. You can dispose the flowers in the soil the next day as they can be easily decomposed.

Handmade Toran

A toran is a decorative hanging for doorways. It is considered auspicious on festive occasions. You can easily make one using colored paper, cloth, or even leaves and flowers. Craft a toran with mango leaves and marigolds or paper cutouts in bright colors to add a personal touch. Hang this above the entrance to welcome the divine presence of Lord Ganesha.

Cloth and floral backdrop

If you're bringing Bappa at your home, you can create a decorative backdrop to give a festive vibe at your home. Use colorful fabrics like silk or cotton for a simple yet elegant backdrop. Drape the cloth behind the idol, and add some fairy lights for a soft glow.

DIY Rangoli

A simple rangoli at the entrance or around the Ganpati setup adds color and vibrancy to your decor. You can use colored powders, flowers, or even rice to create a beautiful pattern. Rangolis shaped like lotus flowers, Ganesha motifs, or any designs can enhance the festive look.