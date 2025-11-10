Mumbai News: RPF Andheri Recovers And Returns Lost Bag Worth ₹2.94 Lakh To Women Passenger Under Indian Railways’ Operation 'Amanat'

RPF Andheri team successfully recovers and returns a lost bag worth ₹2.94 lakh to passenger under Indian Railways’ Operation Amanat | File Photo

Mumbai: Railway Protection Force (RPF), Andheri successfully traced and returned a lost bag valued at Rs 2,94,700 to its rightful owner under Operation Amanat.

“During routine patrolling duty on November 9, 2025, Assistant Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar Tripathi, Head Constable Vijay Kumar, and other MSF staff were patrolling the Andheri railway station area when passengers informed them about an unclaimed bag lying in a Churchgate-bound slow local on Platform No. 5. Despite inquiries, no passenger came forward to claim the bag,” said an official.

Bag Contained Valuables Worth Nearly ₹3 Lakh

“The team brought the bag to the RPF post, where they later received a call on the mobile phone found inside the bag. The caller identified herself as Pooja Santosh Koli (32), a resident of Ganesh Nagar, Nalasopara (East). She explained that she had mistakenly left her bag behind while alighting at Jogeshwari station during her journey from Virar to Churchgate,” the official added.

Koli was asked to visit the Andheri RPF post, where officials verified her ownership of the recovered bag. According to the Western Railway RPF, upon inspection, the bag was found to contain a gold chain worth Rs 1,30,000, a gold ring valued at Rs 60,000, two wristwatches worth Rs 10,000, a child’s wristwatch priced at Rs 2,000, and cash amounting to Rs 40,000.

Additionally, the bag held a handbag worth Rs 1,000, a dupatta worth Rs 200, a pair of sunglasses valued at Rs 500, and a MI-brand mobile phone worth Rs 51,000. The total value of all the recovered items was estimated at Rs 2,94,700.

Belongings Returned Safely to Owner

“After due verification, the RPF team safely handed over the bag and belongings to Pooja Koli, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to the RPF for their honesty and prompt assistance,” said an official.

According to WR, the operation stands as another successful example of Operation Amanat—an initiative by Indian Railways aimed at reuniting passengers with their lost belongings and reinforcing public trust in railway security services.

