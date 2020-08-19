Ganesh Utsav 2020: NMMC creates 135 artificial ponds for immersion of idols

In order to control the crowd during the upcoming Ganesh Utsav amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has created 135 artificial ponds for the immersion of idols. These ponds are located close to the traditional ponds, which have been used for idol immersions for several years.

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi is starting from August 22.

The civic body had held two meetings with all stakeholders to go over the preparations for Ganesh Utsav against the backdrop of COVID 19 and has decided to create many artificial ponds to prevent people from gathering in one place.