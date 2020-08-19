Ganeshotsav 2020: Full list of artificial tanks in Worli and Prabhadevi issued by BMC

With the country fighting the battle against coronavirus pandemic, and Ganeshotsav just around the corner, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken proactive measures to manage the crowd during the time of immersion.
BMC has constructed 167 artificial bonds in 24 wards falling under the civic body's jurisdiction. Additionally, the civic body has launched a website www.shreeganeshvisarjan.com, and mandals can book time slots by providing basic details.
The civic body has also said that only ten people will be allowed from a mandal during the immersion and for idols at home, a maximum of five people would be allowed.
For those living in containment zones, BMC will organise metallic tanks in which the immersion would take place and those who are living in sealed buildings would be required to immerse the buildings at their homes only. However, the official also maintained that ward offices at local level may also do doorstep collection for immersions.
Here is the full list of locations of artificial tanks in G - South ward which includes areas like Worli and Prabhadevi issued by BMC:
1. Chavanni Gulli, Prabhadevi
2. Jambhori Maidan, Worli
3. Adarsh Nagar Sports Club ground, Worli Koliwada
4. Anand Niketan Maidan, Murlidhar Samant Marg Prabhadevi
5. Dr. Babasaheb Amedkar School Maidan, Worli
6. Hanuman Maidan, Jijamata Nagar, Worli
7. Late Sunita Nalawade Maidan, GK Marg
8. Maharshtra High School Maidan, N.M. Joshi Marg
