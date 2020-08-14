Ganesh Utsav 2020: Western Railway to run 20 trips of five special trains to Konkan; check out the full schedule

Here's the full schedule of the Western Railway’s special trains:

1. Train No. 09001/ 09002 Mumbai Central – Sawantwadi Road (Weekly) Special Train on Special fare [4 trips]

Train No. 09001 Mumbai Central – Sawantwadi Road Weekly Special Train will leave Mumbai Central at 23.55 hrs on Wednesday to reach Vasai Road at 01.10 hrs and will arrive Sawantwadi Road at 12.40 hrs on Thursday. This train will run on 19th and 26th August, 2020. Similarly, in return direction Train No. 09002 Sawantwadi Road – Mumbai Central Weekly Special Train will leave Sawantwadi Road at 13.40 hrs on Thursday & will reach Vasai Road at 01.15 hrs and at Mumbai Central at 03.30 hrs on Friday. This train will run on 20th and 27th August, 2020. The train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangmeshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal stations in both directions. The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class & Pantry car coaches.

2. Train No. 09007/ 09008 Mumbai Central – Sawantwadi Road (Weekly) Special Train on Special fare [4 trips]

Train No. 09007 Mumbai Central – Sawantwadi Road Weekly Special Train will leave Mumbai Central at 23.55 hrs on Monday & will reach Vasai Road at 01.10 hrs and at Sawantwadi Road at 12.40 hrs on Tuesday. This train will run on 17th and 24th August, 2020. Similarly, in return direction Train No. 09008 Sawantwadi Road – Mumbai Central Weekly Special Train will leave Sawantwadi Road at 13.40 hrs on Tuesday & will reach Vasai Road at 01.15 hrs and at Mumbai Central at 03.30 hrs on Wednesday. This train will run on 18th and 25th August, 2020. The train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangmeshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal stations in both directions. The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class & Pantry car coaches.

3. Train No. 09009/ 09010 Bandra Terminus – Sawantwadi Road (Weekly) Special Train on Special fare [4 trips]

Train No. 09009 Bandra Terminus – Sawantwadi Road Weekly Special Train will leave Bandra Terminus at 23.45 hrs on Tuesday & will reach Vasai Road at 01.10 hrs and at Sawantwadi Road at 12.40 hrs on Wednesday. This train will run on 18th and 25th August, 2020. Similarly, in return direction Train No. 09010 Sawantwadi Road – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special Train will leave Sawantwadi Road at 13.40 hrs on Wednesday & will reach Vasai Road at 01.15 hrs and at Bandra Terminus at 03.15 on Thursday. This train will run on 19th and 26th August, 2020. The train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal stations in both directions. The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class & Pantry car coaches.

4. Train No. 09011/ 09012 Bandra Terminus – Sawantwadi Road (Weekly) AC Special Train on Special fare [4 trips]

Train No. 09011 Bandra Terminus – Sawantwadi Road Weekly AC Special Train will leave Bandra Terminus at 23.45 hrs on Sunday & will reach Vasai Road at 01.10 hrs and at Sawantwadi Road at 12.40 hrs on Monday. This train will run on 23rd and 30th August, 2020. Similarly, in return direction Train No. 09012 Sawantwadi Road – Bandra Terminus Weekly AC Special Train will leave Sawantwadi Road at 13.40 hrs on Monday & will reach Vasai Road at 01.15 hrs and at Bandra Terminus at 03.15 hrs on Tuesday. This train will run on 24th and 31st August, 2020. The train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal stations in both directions. The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier and AC Second Class Chair Car coaches.

5. Train No. 09061/ 09062 Bandra Terminus – Kudal (Weekly) Special Train on Special fare [4 trips]

Train No. 09061 Bandra Terminus – Kudal Weekly Special Train will leave Bandra Terminus at 15.00 hrs on Thursday & will reach Vasai Road at 16.00 hrs and at Kudal at 04.30 hrs on Friday. This train will run on 20th and 27th August, 2020. Similarly, in return direction Train No. 09062 Kudal – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special Train will leave Kudal at 05.30 hrs on Friday & will reach Vasai Road at 17.40 hrs and at Bandra Terminus at 19.15 hrs on Saturday. This train will run on 21st and 28th August, 2020. The train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali and Sindhudurg stations in both directions. The train will have General Second Class coaches.

The booking for Train no. 09001, 09007, 09009, 09011 & 09061 will open from 16th August, 2020 at all PRS counters and IRCTC website.