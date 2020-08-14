Ganesh Utsav 2020: Central Railway releases list of special trains for Konkan; check out the complete list of trains

Just days ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the Central Railway (CR) on Friday released a list of special trains for Konkan. The Central Railway has decided to run 162 special trains to the coastal districts of Maharashtra.

"Central Railway will run 162 special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus /Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Sawantwadi Road / Kudal/ Ratnagiri to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganpati Festival 2020," Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway said in a statement. The bookings for these trains will open from August 15.

The Central Railway advised passengers to adhere all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.

"All station managers should display on the notice boards of their stations the timings of the special train. Regular announcements should also be made regarding running of special train," CR said in a statement.

The CR on Thursday had said that it is ready to run special trains to the coastal districts of Maharashtra for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, but the state government has not yet given a final nod. It was ready to run trains to Konkan by following all the norms including social distancing, but the state government asked to put the schedule on hold, it claimed in a statement.