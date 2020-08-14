Ganesh Utsav 2020: Central Railway releases list of special trains for Konkan; check out the complete list of trains

Just days ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the Central Railway (CR) on Friday released a list of special trains for Konkan. The Central Railway has decided to run 162 special trains to the coastal districts of Maharashtra.
"Central Railway will run 162 special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus /Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Sawantwadi Road / Kudal/ Ratnagiri to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganpati Festival 2020," Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway said in a statement. The bookings for these trains will open from August 15.
The Central Railway advised passengers to adhere all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.
"All station managers should display on the notice boards of their stations the timings of the special train. Regular announcements should also be made regarding running of special train," CR said in a statement.
The CR on Thursday had said that it is ready to run special trains to the coastal districts of Maharashtra for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, but the state government has not yet given a final nod. It was ready to run trains to Konkan by following all the norms including social distancing, but the state government asked to put the schedule on hold, it claimed in a statement.
Every year, lakhs of devotees travel to their native places in Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi -- which falls on August 22 this year -- from Mumbai and other cities of the state.
Here's the full list of special trains to the coastal districts of Maharashtra:
1. CSMT-Sawantwadi Road-CSMT Special (16 trips)
01101 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 23.05 hrs daily from 15.8.2020 to 22.8.2020 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 09.30 hrs next day.
01102 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 10.10 hrs daily from 16.8.2020 to 23.8.2020 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 21.40 hrs same day.
Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chilpun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal.
2. LTT-Kudal-LTT special (16 trips)
01103 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23.50 hrs daily from 15.8.2020 to 22.8.2020 and arrive Kudal at 10.30 hrs next day.
01104 special will leave Kudal at 12.00 hrs daily from 16.8.2020 to 23.8.2020 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23.00 hrs same day.
Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg
3. CSMT-Sawantwadi Road-CSMT Special (16 trips)
01105 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 22.00 hrs daily from 15.8.2020 to 22.8.2020 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 08.10 hrs next day.
01106 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 08.50 hrs daily from 16.8.2020 to 23.8.2020 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 20.05 hrs same day.
Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chilpun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal.
4. LTT-Ratnagiri-LTT special (16 trips)
01107 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 20.30 hrs daily from 15.8.2020 to 22.8.2020 and arrive Ratnagiri at 04.00 hrs next day.
01108 special will leave Ratnagiri at 06.30 hrs daily from 16.8.2020 to 23.8.2020 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 14.20 hrs same day.
Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road,
5. CSMT-Sawantwadi Road-CSMT Special (24 trips)
01109 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 07.10 hrs daily from 25.8.2020 to 5.9.2020 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 19.15 hrs same day.
01110 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 20.35 hrs daily from 25.8.2020 to 5.9.2020 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 06.45 hrs next day.
Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chilpun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal.
6. CSMT-Sawantwadi Road-CSMT Special (24 trips)
01111 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 05.50 hrs daily from 25.8.2020 to 5.9.2020 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 16.15 hrs same day.
01112 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 18.15 hrs daily from 25.8.2020 to 5.9.2020 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 05.50 hrs next day.
Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chilpun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal.
7. LTT-Sawantwadi Road-LTT Special (26 trips)
01113 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.30 hrs daily from 24.8.2020 to 5.9.2020 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 15.50 hrs same day.
01114 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 17.30 hrs daily from 24.8.2020 to 5.9.2020 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 06.15 hrs next day.
Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal.
8. LTT-Ratnagiri-LTT special (24 trips)
01115 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.55 hrs daily from 25.8.2020 to 5.9.2020 and arrive Ratnagiri at 19.00 hrs same day.
01116 special will leave Ratnagiri at 20.30 hrs daily from 25.8.2020 to 5.9.2020 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 04.15 hrs next day.
Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chilpun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road,
Composition of all these fully reserved specials: 13 Sleeper Class, 6 second class seating reserved, one AC-2 Tier, four AC-3 Tier coaches.
Reservation: Bookings for these specials on special charges will commence from 15.8.2020 at Reservation Centres and on website: www.irctc.co.in
