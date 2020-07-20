BMC's artificial ponds for Bappa: How Mumbai civic body is organising Ganeshotsav 2020

With the COVID-19 crisis showing no signs of receding, Mumbai may witness muted celebrations during Ganesh Chaturthi this year.
With the shadow of coronavirus pandemic looming, the Maharashtra government has already put a restriction on the height of idols installed by Ganpati Mandals to four-feet. The notification came amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and other urban areas.
Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti has urged BMC to build more artificial ponds across the city. The organisation has said that BMC has 34 artificial ponds at present and that the civic body is conducting surveys to build more of these ponds.
"This year there won't be any visarjan miravnuk (public procession on immersion day). Last year, there were two lakh Gharguti Ganpati and 12,000 Sarvajnik Ganpati. And, taking these numbers into consideration, we have urged BMC to build more artificial ponds across the city. We have also urged Maharashtra government and BMC to give permission to housing societies for building artificial ponds for immersion of idols," said Naresh Dahibavkar, president of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti.
For now, the BMC has decided to build five artificial ponds in South Mumbai for immersion of Ganpati idols. Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti has released the list of these artificial ponds.
Here's the list of artificial ponds where Ganpati idols can be immersed:
August Kranti Maidan, August Kranti Marg, Mumbai – 400 007
Vasantdada Patil Udyaan (Traffic Island), Sane Guruji Marg, Tardeo, Mumbai – 400 034
S.M. Joshi Kridangan, Dongarshi Marg, Malabar Hill, Mumbai - 400 026
Glider lane, Karmachaari Vasaahat, Dr DB Marg, Mumbai – 400 008
Angrewadi, VP Road, Girgaon, Mumbai – 400 004
While this might come as a good news for those residing in or near these areas, BMC still needs to take a call for the other wards across Mumbai. Those who are getting Ganesh idols home this year, but were worried about immersing the idols can now breathe a sigh of relief. For Mumbaikars, Ganpati Visarjan is carried out with song, dance and much fanfare, with nearest ponds or Chowpattys being the major visarjan points. This year, however, Bappa will arrive and depart amid the #newnormal.
