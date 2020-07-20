BMC's artificial ponds for Bappa: How Mumbai civic body is organising Ganeshotsav 2020

With the COVID-19 crisis showing no signs of receding, Mumbai may witness muted celebrations during Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

With the shadow of coronavirus pandemic looming, the Maharashtra government has already put a restriction on the height of idols installed by Ganpati Mandals to four-feet. The notification came amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and other urban areas.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti has urged BMC to build more artificial ponds across the city. The organisation has said that BMC has 34 artificial ponds at present and that the civic body is conducting surveys to build more of these ponds.

"This year there won't be any visarjan miravnuk (public procession on immersion day). Last year, there were two lakh Gharguti Ganpati and 12,000 Sarvajnik Ganpati. And, taking these numbers into consideration, we have urged BMC to build more artificial ponds across the city. We have also urged Maharashtra government and BMC to give permission to housing societies for building artificial ponds for immersion of idols," said Naresh Dahibavkar, president of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti.