Gadkari holds review meet with CM, Dy CM: Discusses mega projects, infrastructure development for Maharashtra

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presided over a meeting attended by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan, Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik, and other senior officials from both central and state government departments.

Key points discussed during the meeting included the acceleration of work on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway and the concretization of the one-way road before Ganapati. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the establishment of scrapping units in each district of Maharashtra to handle vehicles older than 15 years, aiming to create job opportunities for 10-15,000 people.

Projects discussed at meeting

Several proposed mega projects, such as expressways and elevated corridors, were also deliberated upon, including the Surat-Chennai motorway, Pune-Bangalore Expressway, and Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur corridor. The meeting addressed vital issues like land acquisition, assessment of trees within specific time limits, compensation policies, disbursement of project funds, forest licenses, and streamlined mining permits.

The meeting further highlighted the proposed NHAI projects in the Mumbai division, encompassing nine four, six, and eight-lane road developments spanning 435 km. Additionally, road safety measures, including the elimination of blackspots and construction of flyovers, service roads, and pedestrian bridges at 68 different locations, were discussed.

Various initiatives, including the Maharashtra ropeway proposal, Ajani intermodal station, and bus ports in Nagpur, were extensively reviewed during the session.