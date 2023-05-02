Maharashtra: 85% transplanted trees along NH965G survived, says Nitin Gadkari

Image credit: @nitin_gadkari

Mumbai: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, through a series of tweets, shared the success of the transplantation project along Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg.

The transplantation of 1,025 trees was initiated in February and March 2022 and was conducted on the Baramati-Indapur section of National Highway 965G.

Gadkari said 870 of the transplanted trees have survived, accounting for 85% of the total transplants. The survival rate of 85% is an indication of transplanted trees are thriving and exhibiting healthy growth meticulous planning and success of the project.

According to the minister, the transplanted trees are thriving and exhibiting healthy growth, as evidenced by the development of robust foliage every day. “The project has not only helped in preserving the environment but has also provided a pleasing visual experience for visitors travelling along the road,” he tweeted.

The initiative has played a major role in the creation of an ecological corridor by enhancing air quality, eradicating soil erosion and providing habitat for wildlife. Gadkari launched the Green Highways (Plantation, Transplantation, Beautification, and Maintenance) Policy in 2015 with the primary objective of promoting greenery in the highway corridors through the participation of community members, farmers, private sector entities, NGOs, and government institutions.

The minister had also announced that 1% of the overall cost of all highway projects would be set aside for highway plantation and maintenance. He added that about ₹1000 crore per year would be available for plantation purposes.