Mumbai-Goa highway to be completed by December 2023: Union minister Nitin Gadkari

The work on the Mumbai-Goa national highway will be completed by December 2023, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Panvel on Thursday. He was speaking at the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony in Panvel of the concretisation of the Palaspe-Indupur national highway stretch and two other routes.

Gadkari said that the much-delayed Mumbai-Goa national highway work will be completed by December this year, which will boost the development prospects of the Konkan area. He attended the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of three projects worth ₹414.68 crore with a length of 63.9 km.

Several projects were held up due to various issues

"The Mumbai-Goa highway touches 66 tourism spots in Maharashtra's Konkan region. It will give the development a high boost. The completion of road work will facilitate quick transportation of fruits and other produce the region is famous for," Gadkari said.

He added that several works in the Konkan region were held up due to issues like the land acquisition process, delay in the distribution of land acquisition compensation and approval of forest land led to the delay in the completion of the construction. However, these issues have been resolved and the work is now progressing.

Multiple projects announced

On the occasion, he also announced the construction of the ₹13,000 crore Morbe-Karanjade road, which will go through Jawaharlal Nehru Port and reduce the time needed to cover the distance between Mumbai and Delhi to 12 hours. In addition, the work on the ₹1,200 crore Kalamboli junction and ₹1146 Pagote junction too will begin soon.

"The Mumbai-Goa highway touches 66 tourism spots in Maharashtra's Konkan. It will also ensure quick transportation of fruits and other produce the region is famous for," Gadkari said.

Gadkari blames contractors for delay in construction

For the delay in the completion of the highway, Gadkari blamed the contractors who were given two stretches for construction in 2011. The highway is being built and widened in 11 phases now.

Gadkari said that measures are being taken to curb road accidents as around 5 lakh road accidents are reported in a year from across the country of which 1.5 lakh are fatal. “Many of the dead are in the 18-34 age group. This is distressing," he said.

Ministry in the process of introducing satellite-based fare collection

Gadkari also said his ministry was in the process of introducing satellite-based fare collection on highways instead of having toll plazas that obstruct the free flow of traffic. Maharashtra must study the feasibility of seaplane, hovercraft and water taxi systems for the Konkan region, which is blessed with a long coastline, for tourism and transport purposes, the Union minister said.

Bhoomi Pujan of three stretches by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

National Highway number 66 (Mumbai-Goa)

Stretch: Road concretisation from Panvel to Kasu

Distance: 42.3 km

Costs: ₹251.96 crore

National Highway number 965 DD

Stretch Road concretisation and doubling the whole stretch (Rajewadi Fata- Varandh village)

Distance: 13 km

Costs: ₹126.73 crore

National Highway number 965 DD

Stretch Road concretisation and doubling the whole stretch (Varandh village to Pune district jurisdiction)

Distance: 8.6 km

Costs: ₹35.99 crore

Project announced:

Morbe-Karanjade (Rs 13,000 crores) which will connect Jawaharlal Port and it will reduce Mumbai-Delhi travel time by 12 hours.

Work to be started soon:

Kalamboli junction of ₹1200 crores

Pagote junction of ₹1146 crores

