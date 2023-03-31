Goa: Another tourist attacked, Dutch woman stabbed & harassed by bar employee in Canacona

Another tourist attacked in Goa, Dutch woman stabbed & harassed by bar employee in Canacona | Representative Image

A Dutch woman was harassed and attacked with a knife by a bar employee in Goa, India. The incident occurred on Thursday evening at a beachside bar in Canacona.

Harassment and attack

According to the police, the woman was at the bar when the accused employee started harassing her. When she resisted, he attacked her with a knife, causing injuries to her face and hands.

Arrest of the accused

After the incident, the accused employee fled the spot, but was later arrested by the police. The police have also seized the knife used in the attack.

Victim's statement

The victim has filed a complaint with the police, stating that the accused had been harassing her for some time. She also claimed that she had complained about the employee to the bar owner, but no action was taken.

Medical treatment

The victim has been taken to a hospital for medical treatment. The extent of her injuries is not known.

Investigation

The police have registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including assault and harassment. They are also investigating the matter further.