Goa: After knife attack on Delhi family, Mumbai tourists attacked in Anjuna; 2 arrested

Goa: After Delhi family attack; Mumbai visitors attacked in Anjuna

As Goa deals with the torrent of accusations and denials surrounding the alleged knife attack on Delhi visitors at Anjuna, the local police apprehended two Camurlim men on Thursday for attacking a couple of Mumbai tourists.

According to the police, the Mapusa men were returning home on Tuesday when two companions from Kalyan, Mumbai, were heading in the direction of Anjuna. The police reported that a small mishap caused a fight to break out between visitors and residents in Assagao. The visitors then continued on their way to Anjuna, and the two natives did likewise.

Stones pelted on tourist in Anjuna

Authorities reported that near an Anjuna gas station, people threw stones at visitors. Tourists complained to the Anjuna police station about unidentified people after the locals left the site. Authorities claimed that after reviewing CCTV footage, the accused's licence plate was recognised, and they were promptly taken into custody. Viraj Parsekar, 25, and Siddhart Khorjuvekar, 29, have been detained in connection with the crime, according to Anjuna PI Prashal Dessai. These are Camurlim and Bardez locals. In relation to the March 5 case involving visitors from Delhi, Anjuna police recently detained five suspects.

The alleged attack took place on March 5 at an Anjuna hotel. Explaining the sequence of events, chief minister Pramod Sawant had said, “The tourist first hit the waiter with a stone, and the waiter then called more people, who attacked the tourist with a knife.”

The Spazio hotel released new CCTV footage

The Spazio hotel in Anjuna on Thursday released a new CCTV footage of the brawl that took place between its staff members and a bunch of tourists from Delhi.

The footage shows that the tourist Jatin Sharma, who is being trated as the victim in this case, charged at the staff member in a threatening manner near the poolside of the hotel, contrary to what he claimed in his complaint to the police earlier this week.