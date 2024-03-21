Preserve Goan Identity: Veteran Journalists Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls | THE GOAN NETWORK

During a panel discussion following the release of Sandesh Prabhudesai’s book ‘Double Engine: History of Goa Lok Sabha Elections,’ veteran journalists including Gurudas Sawal, Anil Pai, Prakash Kamat, and Julio D’Silva unanimously stressed the need to preserve Goemkarponn, centred on humanity and love, by rejecting the burgeoning politics of hate.

The discussion underscored Goa’s status as a model of communal harmony for the nation, highlighting the detrimental impact of hate politics on its ethos. The panelists urged Goans to unite against adversaries of Goenkarponn, transcending barriers of caste, creed, or religion, echoing the spirit of solidarity witnessed in 1967.

Anil Pai lamented the exploitation of migrant voters as a political tool, emphasising the importance of educating them about their rights as Indian citizens. Gurudas Sawal highlighted the transformation of once people-centric regional parties into leader-centric entities, while Julio D’Silva noted their detachment from grassroots concerns.

Prakash Kamat warned against the rise of majoritarian politics, citing instances of BJP’s emergence in Goa by capitalising on factionalism within the Congress. The discussion, followed by audience queries, underscored the pressing need for Goans to uphold their values and collective interests in the face of evolving political dynamics.