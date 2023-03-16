 Goa violence case: New twist in tale as Anjuna resort releases fresh footage, netizens say 'Delhi tourists at fault'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGoa violence case: New twist in tale as Anjuna resort releases fresh footage, netizens say 'Delhi tourists at fault'

Goa violence case: New twist in tale as Anjuna resort releases fresh footage, netizens say 'Delhi tourists at fault'

The staff member can be seen engaged in a conversation with one of the member of the family from Greater Noida before Sharma charges at the employee.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 09:59 PM IST
article-image

The Spazio hotel in Anjuna on Thursday released a new CCTV footage of the brawl that took place between its staff members and a bunch of tourists from Delhi.

The footage shows that the tourist Jatin Sharma, who is being trated as the victim in this case, charged at the staff member in a threatening manner near the poolside of the hotel, contrary to what he claimed in his complaint to the police earlier this week.

The staff member can be seen engaged in a conversation with one of the member of the family from Greater Noida before Sharma charges at the employee.

Read Also
Goa violence: Anjuna resort claims 'no swords used', blames Delhi tourists for misbehaving with...
article-image

“Jatin Sharma (a guest member) manhandled a hotel staff member by pushing him around and threatened that he leave the hotel immediately or else they would claim for full refund for spoiling their holiday mood,” the resort's owner had said earlier and his version seems to be matching the sequence of events from the latest CCTV footage.

But the second half of the footage seems to be corroborating with Sharma's claims that a group of people had gathered outside the resort who assaulted and beat him up along with other members of his family.

Three people on scooties can be seen waiting outside the resort before the brawl.

Jatin Sharma, 24, claimed that he was attacked with belts, bats and swords by the staff member and his associates outside the resort premises.

Read Also
Goa resort violence: 'My son can barely walk or speak', says Delhi victim's father
article-image

“They had knives, baseball bats, and belts, and started thrashing me, injuring the left side of my chest.

"When my uncle and 59-year-old father tried to intervene, they attacked them, too. My uncle sustained a cut on his right palm and my father suffered multiple injuries on his right hand,” Sharma, who runs a salon, said.

Netizens support Resort's version

Meanwhile, people on social media are reacting to the new footage and actually supporting the version of the resort staff.

"Clearly n undoubtedly its tourist fault," a user wrote while another said, "Clearly can be seen that the tourists provoked them first..."

Read Also
Is Goa safe? Tourist haven's image takes a hit again after latest assault incident on Delhi family
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa violence case: New twist in tale as Anjuna resort releases fresh footage, netizens say 'Delhi...

Goa violence case: New twist in tale as Anjuna resort releases fresh footage, netizens say 'Delhi...

WR to transform Ahmedabad Railway Station with state-of-the-art facilities in 36 months

WR to transform Ahmedabad Railway Station with state-of-the-art facilities in 36 months

Uproar in Chhattisgarh Assembly over alleged police brutality on BJP workers protesting against...

Uproar in Chhattisgarh Assembly over alleged police brutality on BJP workers protesting against...

Amid spike in Covid cases, Centre asks 6 states including Maharashtra to take measures

Amid spike in Covid cases, Centre asks 6 states including Maharashtra to take measures

'It's fake! I categorically deny it': Nobel deputy leader on reports of PM Modi being top contender...

'It's fake! I categorically deny it': Nobel deputy leader on reports of PM Modi being top contender...