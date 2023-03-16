Goa violence case: New twist in tale as Anjuna resort releases fresh footage, netizens say 'Delhi tourists at fault'

The Spazio hotel in Anjuna on Thursday released a new CCTV footage of the brawl that took place between its staff members and a bunch of tourists from Delhi.

The footage shows that the tourist Jatin Sharma, who is being trated as the victim in this case, charged at the staff member in a threatening manner near the poolside of the hotel, contrary to what he claimed in his complaint to the police earlier this week.

The staff member can be seen engaged in a conversation with one of the member of the family from Greater Noida before Sharma charges at the employee.

“Jatin Sharma (a guest member) manhandled a hotel staff member by pushing him around and threatened that he leave the hotel immediately or else they would claim for full refund for spoiling their holiday mood,” the resort's owner had said earlier and his version seems to be matching the sequence of events from the latest CCTV footage.

But the second half of the footage seems to be corroborating with Sharma's claims that a group of people had gathered outside the resort who assaulted and beat him up along with other members of his family.

Three people on scooties can be seen waiting outside the resort before the brawl.

Jatin Sharma, 24, claimed that he was attacked with belts, bats and swords by the staff member and his associates outside the resort premises.

“They had knives, baseball bats, and belts, and started thrashing me, injuring the left side of my chest.

"When my uncle and 59-year-old father tried to intervene, they attacked them, too. My uncle sustained a cut on his right palm and my father suffered multiple injuries on his right hand,” Sharma, who runs a salon, said.

Netizens support Resort's version

Meanwhile, people on social media are reacting to the new footage and actually supporting the version of the resort staff.

"Clearly n undoubtedly its tourist fault," a user wrote while another said, "Clearly can be seen that the tourists provoked them first..."