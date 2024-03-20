Goa News: Nuvem Residents Object To Proposed Road Widening Project, Submit Memo To PWD

Goa News: Nuvem Residents Objects To Proposed Road Widening Project, Submit Memo To PWD | THE GOAN NETWORK

Residents of Nuvem have raised objections to the proposed road widening project from Agnel Ashram to Nuvem Church and have submitted a letter to the Public Works Department (PWD) expressing their concerns. The villagers argued that the existing bypass already serves the purpose of diverting traffic away from the area, making the proposed widening unnecessary.

According to residents, the extension of the highway would only create further inconvenience for locals, as well as for nearby schools and establishments. They contend that widening the road would disrupt the peaceful surroundings of the area and could potentially lead to safety hazards.

In their letter to the PWD, residents have demanded the cancellation of the road widening project, citing the adverse impact it would have on the people. They emphasize that the project does not cater to the needs of the people and would only exacerbate existing challenges.