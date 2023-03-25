Goa: Russian woman tourist assaulted by Morjim hotel staff with intention to steal money, two arrested

Goa Police

Two hotel employees were taken into custody in the North Goa district on Saturday for attacking a Russian female tourist with the intention of stealing from her. The occurrence happened at a Morjim hotel on Friday, as stated by a Pernem police station official.

𝗧𝘄𝗼 𝘂𝗻𝗳𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗿 𝗺𝗲𝗻 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁'𝘀 𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗺 𝘄𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴

As per the tourist's statement, Aigul Davletianova (30), two unfamiliar men came into her hotel room while she was sleeping around 3 pm. When she woke up, they grabbed her hands and tried to cover her mouth to prevent her from shouting, resulting in injuries.

𝗪𝗮𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗿, 𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗹 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗱

Despite this, she managed to stand up and free herself, causing the two intruders to flee. The police filed a First Information Report under section 325 of the Indian Penal Code (causing serious injury), interrogated the hotel personnel, and apprehended a waiter and an electrician employed there, both of whom were from Assam and Jharkhand and were aged 29 and 26, respectively.

A court ordered them to be held in police custody for four days, and the investigation is still ongoing, according to the official.