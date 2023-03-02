Navi Mumbai: Tanker driver and cleaner held for assault of traffic cop in Kalamboli | Representative Image

Panvel: The Kalamboli police registered a case against a tanker driver and cleaner for allegedly assaulting a traffic cop and obstructing government work. The police detained the duo.

Taloja to Kalamboli road has been closed to facilitate road concretising work and the traffic has been diverted to Kalamboli through Nawda Fata.

Driver refused to use road diversion

According to police, on February 25, around 5.30 pm, a tanker was noticed going from Padgha to Roadpali signal. Traffic police on duty at Padgha asked the said tanker driver to use the driver to use diversion since the road was closed for vehicular traffic.

However, the driver identified as Sonu Nishad (25) entered the road. Despite repeated warning the tanker driver did not slow down while the traffic police official, Ujwal Takbhate (30) followed him.

After an argument, driver and his helper assaulted the cop

Due to the tanker's foray, the roadwork had to be stopped for some while and an argument between the cop and driver-cleaner duo ensued. The duo hurled abuses at the traffic police.

Tanker driver Nishad grabbed and cleaner, identified as Ashish Nishad (22),and assaulted the traffic police. Passerby freed the cop from their grip and the two were detained later on.