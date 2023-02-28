Panvel: Sant Nirankari Mission, PMC conduct cleanliness campaign in Kalamboli

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel: Sant Nirankari Mission, PMC conduct cleanliness campaign in Kalamboli

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Sant Nirankari Mission, PMC conduct cleanliness campaign in Kalamboli | Sourced Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Sant Nirankari Mission jointly conducted a cleanliness campaign at the Khandeshwar Shiv Temple pond and its premises in Ward No. 16 under Ward Committee B Kalamboli. The drive was organized on the occasion of Baba Harvinder Singh's birth anniversary.

The campaign 'Swachh Jal Swachh Man' was conducted under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh. Around 250 members of Sant Nirankari Mandal participated.

Around 14 tonnes of garbage, including Nirmalya, idols, and plastic, were collected from Khandeshwar Lake.

The campaign named 'Swachh Jal Swachh Man' was led by Sanitation Inspector Arun Kamble of Kalamboli-New Panvel Ward Office, Satya Prakash Patil, and around 200-250 members of the Sant Nirankari Mandal.

