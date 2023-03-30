Goa CM introduces unique stickers to be given to tourist entering state, will ease traffic movement

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said the state will not impose any Covid-related restrictions till Jan 2. | PTI

On Wednesday, Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, stated that unique stickers will be given to tourists entering the city on their automobiles so that they are not harassed by police when travelling across the state.

Sawant mentioned the move while presenting the fiscal year's budget. He also stated that the tourist vehicles' paperwork would be verified at border checkpoints.

“In order to allow tourists a comfortable movement across the state, vehicles entering Goa will be thoroughly checked at the border for documents and will be given unique stickers to fix on their vehicles. Such vehicles will not be stopped (by police) for checking documents anywhere in the state," Sawant said.

Background of the Initiative

Goa is a popular tourist destination in India, attracting millions of visitors every year. However, the state has been facing challenges with traffic management, particularly during the peak tourist season. The new initiative is aimed at addressing these challenges and ensuring that tourist vehicles can move smoothly and without any hassle.

“I see police constables standing at one corner only and giving challans to tourists and they do nothing more than that. They are basically here to solve the traffic problem, but they are not doing that," Monserrate, Panaji MLA, was quoted by News18.

Details of the Initiative

The new stickers will be issued to all tourist vehicles, including taxis, buses, and private vehicles, that enter Goa. These stickers will have unique identification numbers that will be linked to a central database. This will enable traffic authorities to identify and track tourist vehicles and ensure their smooth movement.

The initiative has been welcomed by the tourism industry in Goa, which has been calling for measures to improve traffic management in the state. The unique stickers are expected to help reduce traffic congestion and improve the overall tourist experience in Goa.

Welcome Initiative for the Tourism Industry

In conclusion, the introduction of unique stickers for tourist vehicles is a welcome initiative by the Chief Minister of Goa. It is expected to improve traffic management in the state and facilitate the smooth movement of tourist vehicles. The tourism industry in Goa has expressed its appreciation for the move, which is expected to enhance the overall tourist experience in the state.