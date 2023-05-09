Mumbai: Nitin Gadkari inaugurates initiative to provide hearing aids to children

File

Mumbai: Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated an initiative to provide hearing aids to children with hearing impairments in Mumbai on Tuesday. During his speech at the ‘Gifting of Sound’ event, organised by the NGO Suryodaya Foundation, Gadkari announced that hearing aids would be distributed to schoolchildren who suffer from hearing impairment and that screening camps would be held in different parts of the country to identify such kids.

Gadkari emphasised the importance of providing a better life for marginalised, victimised, and specially abled individuals. He urged the public to follow in the footsteps of Suryodaya Foundation and contribute to society, stating that it is a fundamental part of Indian culture to repay social debt.

"We have been active in the social sector for many years and recently distributed hearing aids to 40,000 divyang people,” said Gadkari.

Singer Anuradha Paudwal, CEO of Asha Campus Aarti Savoor, CEO of WSA India Avinash Pawar, and CMD of Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India Praveen Kumar were among those who attended the event.