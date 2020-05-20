From Uddhav Thackeray to Neelam Gorhe - Total assets, liabilities and other details of the MLCs: ADR Report

Mahrashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others took oath as Members of the Legislative Council at a function held at Vidhan Bhavan on Monday. The oath was administered by Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar.
Apart from Thackeray, the others who took oath included Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson and Shiv Sena deputy leader Neelam Gorhe, Nationalist Congress Party leaders Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari, and Congress leader Rajesh Rathod. From the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the new MLCs are Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil, Ramesh Karad, Pravin Datke, and Gopichand Padalkar.
Meanwhile, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Maharashtra Election Watch analysed the self- sworn affidavits of all nine MLCs. According to their analysis, out of them, eight (89%) are crorepatis and their average assets are Rs 28.92 crore.
Here are the assets and liabilities of the MLCs:
1. Uddhav Thackeray - Rs 143 crore assets and Rs 15 crore liabilities
2. Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil - Rs 50 crore assets and Rs 7 crore liabilities
3. Shashikant Shinde - Rs 39 crore assets and Rs 6 crore liabilities
4. Ramesh Karad - Rs 8 crore assets and Rs 2 crore liabilities
5. Neelam Gorhe - Rs 7 crore assets and Rs 31 lacs liabilities
6. Rajesh Rathod - Rs 6 crore assets and Rs 17 lacs liabilities
7. Pravin Datake - Rs 2 crore assets and Rs 4 lacs liabilities
8. Amol Mitkari - Rs 1 crore assets and Rs 4 lacs liabilities
9. Gopichand Padalkar - Rs 87 lacs assets and no liabilities
According to the report, seven of them have declared criminal cases against themselves and two have declared serious criminal cases against themselves like rape, murder, attempt to murder, etc.
Also, two have declared their educational qualification as 12th Pass, 3 winners have declared their educational qualification as Graduate, 2 winners have declared their educational qualification as Graduate Professional, whereas 1 winner has declared his educational qualification as Post Graduate in his affidavit.
Here is the educational qualifications of the MLCs:
1. Uddhav Thackeray - 12th Pass
2. Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil - Graduate
3. Shashikant Shinde - Graduate
4. Ramesh Karad - Graduate Professional
5. Neelam Gorhe - Graduate Professional
6. Rajesh Rathod - Post Graduate
7. Pravin Datake -Others (Diploma FY Mech Engg)
8. Amol Mitkari - Graduate
9. Gopichand Padalkar - 12th Pass
