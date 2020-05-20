From Uddhav Thackeray to Neelam Gorhe - Total assets, liabilities and other details of the MLCs: ADR Report

Mahrashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others took oath as Members of the Legislative Council at a function held at Vidhan Bhavan on Monday. The oath was administered by Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar.

Apart from Thackeray, the others who took oath included Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson and Shiv Sena deputy leader Neelam Gorhe, Nationalist Congress Party leaders Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari, and Congress leader Rajesh Rathod. From the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the new MLCs are Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil, Ramesh Karad, Pravin Datke, and Gopichand Padalkar.

Meanwhile, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Maharashtra Election Watch analysed the self- sworn affidavits of all nine MLCs. According to their analysis, out of them, eight (89%) are crorepatis and their average assets are Rs 28.92 crore.