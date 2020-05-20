Sharad Pawar highlights problems faced by educational institutes, offers suggestions to Uddhav Thackeray

NCP chief also hinted that some educational institutions are likely to collapse or close down due to financial losses. In order to protect them, Pawar said, "Study group or committee should be appointed to take timely measures to ensure that students, teachers & educational institutions are not harmed & process of education is not disrupted."

Sharad Pawar suggested few steps on how to open offices, ports, and other industries in Maharashtra. "The situation in the state will have to be restored by relaxing some of the conditions of lockdown. Arrangements should be made to convey information about the level of relaxation to the public at a fixed time every day by the state government. Shops, offices, establishments in the private sector should be opened in a staggered manner with complete caution," he said.

NCP chief also suggested to gradually restore road transport within the state. "The lockdown has disrupted transport services. We need to take the right steps to gradually restore road transport within the state and plan for the resumption of air and rail services," Sharad Pawar said.

He urged people to wear gloves, use masks, sanitizers, wash their hands with soap from time to time to prevent corona infection. It is my appeal to the Information Department to spread social awareness among the masses about the preventive measures for coronavirus.