Sharad Pawar bats for revival of economy, restoration of normalcy

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday made a slew of suggestions to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the revival of economy and industries badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic and restoration of normalcy in Maharashtra.

He insisted that the state has every potential to convert crisis into opportunity and attract domestic and foreign investments considering its strategic position and pre-eminence.

Pawar, who met Thackeray with his cabinet colleagues, said industries are not in a position to resume activities since workers have migrated to their native places due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

The former Union minister suggested that the government should draw a comprehensive plan for orderly return of workers so that industrial activities can be restarted in Maharashtra, where the lockdown has been extended till May 31.

He also recommended that the government should put in place an action plan whereby sons of the soil and educated unemployed youths can be absorbed by the industries.

In order to attract investments, Pawar emphasised the need for a new policy proposing a slew of incentives as being currently offered to investors for investments in backward and underdeveloped areas in the state.

His suggestions come close on the heels of identification by the state government of over 2,500 industrial units from China, Taiwan, US, UK, Germany, Japan and South Korea for their investments.

The government has proposed a plug and play policy whereby land will be offered on rental basis with a ready-made shed or for setting up an industrial unit by investors through single-point clearance mechanism.

Pawar stressed that COVID19 will not get eliminated anytime soon and hence people need to be enlightened about taking care of their health considering the coronavirus will be a part of life now.

Pawar noted that the COVID-19 pandemic and they are likely to cause revenue losses to educational institutes, possibly leading to their collapse.

He, therefore, called for setting up a study group or committee to ensure students, teachers and institutes do not suffer and there is no delay in imparting education.

He insisted on reopening shops, offices and private sector establishments in phases and also stressed on restoring normalcy steadily by relaxing certain lockdown-related conditions.