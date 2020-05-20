Coronavirus in Mumbai: Bombay Canteen staff member tests positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, a staff member from a renowned restaurant, The Bombay Canteen, in South Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus.
The restaurant in a statement said a team member was tested asymptomatic for COVID-19 on May 19. The restaurant said it has taken all necessary precautions and their delivery kitchen will be closed until further notice. "The team will be self-isolating for the stipulated period, and we're making sure everyone is getting tested," The Bombay Canteen said in a statement.
The restaurant also said they are reaching out to guests and associates who have ordered food from them or interacted with the team member so that they can take necessary precautions.
This comes over a month after the co-owner of The Bombay Canteen, Chef Floyd Cardoz, who tested positive for Covid-19, died of the infection in a hospital in New Jersey. He was also co-owned another popular restaurant in Mumbai – O Pedro. Before his passing away the Chef had launched his third venture in Mumbai called the Bombay Sweet Shop.
Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,411 new COVID-19 positive cases and 43 deaths. The total COVID-19 positive cases and fatalities due to the disease stand at 22,563 and 800, respectively in Mumbai.
As per the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has so far confirmed 35,058 positive cases and 1249 deaths.
