Coronavirus in Mumbai: Bombay Canteen staff member tests positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, a staff member from a renowned restaurant, The Bombay Canteen, in South Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus.

The restaurant in a statement said a team member was tested asymptomatic for COVID-19 on May 19. The restaurant said it has taken all necessary precautions and their delivery kitchen will be closed until further notice. "The team will be self-isolating for the stipulated period, and we're making sure everyone is getting tested," The Bombay Canteen said in a statement.

The restaurant also said they are reaching out to guests and associates who have ordered food from them or interacted with the team member so that they can take necessary precautions.