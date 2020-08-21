From online darshan to blood donation drives - How is Mumbai readying for a Ganesh Utsav amid COVID-19

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020's Ganesh Utsav promises to be rather different. While some have opted out of celebrating the event altogether, others are forging ahead with a slew of precautionary measures.

For the first time in decades, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided to not hold the festival. One of the most popular pandals in the city, Lalbaugcha Raja has in the past seen queues that stretch into the hundreds and a wait that can go up to 10-15 hours.