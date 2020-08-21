Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Easy modak recipes to try at home

The 10-day festivities of Ganesha Chaturthi will begin on Saturday, August 22. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. Ganesh Chaturthi is the most popular Hindu festival and is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states. The festivities end with the Visarjan (immersion) of Ganesha idols. With Covid-19 cases piling up in the country, although the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi have been minimized, it shouldn't stop you from indulging in some sweet modaks.

Modaks are mini dumplings made with rice flour dough and filled with coconut and jaggery. It is Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet and is an integral part of celebrations. While the traditional Udkdiche modaks have been around for decades, over the years, people have also come up with unique combinations like chocolate, figs, raisins and more.

Here are 5 easy modak recopies to try at home this Ganesh Chaturthi: