Ganeshotsav 2020: List of home chefs in Mumbai you can order Ukadiche Modaks from

Ganeshotsav is just a couple days away and one cannot go pandal hopping this year amid the pandemic. But we can celebrate the festival at home with same fervor with our family and friends (ofcourse by following all the norms).
And well, what's Ganpati Festival without Ukadiche Modak?
The sweet preparation which looks like a dumpling and as the writer of the article loves to call it - momo modak - is said to be Lord Ganesha's favorite (and ours too).
While every year one would run to a sweet shop to buy Bappa's favorite for Naivedya on Ganesh Chaturthi, this year that would not be possible as pandemic hovers in the country.
However, you can order these delicious modaks from home chefs across Mumbai. Well, what's better than homemade ukdadiche modak?
We have compiled a list of home chefs one can order ukadiche modak from.
Ukadiche modak with jaggery fresh coconut sweet stuffing in rice flour. • Per Piece @INR 20 (Introductory offer)
• Minimum quantity of 5 pieces
• Delivery charges applicable For Pre-orders — call /Whatsapp with the quantity and date of delivery Homechef Rashmi Mumbai — Dadar, Bandra, Andheri, Goregaon, Chembur, Ghatkopar
Ph No: +91 9664797519
All necessary safety measures will be followed during preparation, packing, and delivery.
Homemade Ukadiche Modaks home delivered across Mumbai between August 21and September 1, 2020.
Each box contains 6 Modaks for Rs 150
Can consume within 24 hours
Delivery via external partners with extra charges applicable
Customers can order modaks from here.
Ukadiche Modak at RS 350 for 11 Pcs (APPROX. 60 CMS)
Deliveries from Colaba to Borivali/ Thane
Ph no: Bimba Nayak 9833121884
Hiren Nayak 992000021884
Gauri Nayak 9833021884
Fresh and homemade modaks filled with grated coconut and jaggery wrapped in rice flour and ghee.
Place order before 24 hours
Sanitised kitchen
1 Modak @ RS. 35
Minimum Order - 8 modaks
Ganesh Special 21 modaks at Rs 599
For more details and to place order call or WhatsApp - 8850285232
RS. 50 - delivery charges applicable
Pre-booking for Ganeshotsav
plain Ukccitche Modak - 11 Piece - RS 275
Plain Ukadiche Modak - 21 Piece - Rs 525
Plain Ukadiche Modak - 51 Piece - RS 1275
Dryfruits Ukadiche Modak - 11 Piece - Rs 385
Dryfruits Ukadiche Modak - 21 Piece - Rs 735
Dryfruits Ukadiche Modak - 51 Piece - Rs 1,785
For bookings call on ±91 96642 91874 / +91 99306 01885
We are sure that you are already drooling over these modaks. I did too! :)