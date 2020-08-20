Ganeshotsav 2020: List of home chefs in Mumbai you can order Ukadiche Modaks from

Ganeshotsav is just a couple days away and one cannot go pandal hopping this year amid the pandemic. But we can celebrate the festival at home with same fervor with our family and friends (ofcourse by following all the norms).

And well, what's Ganpati Festival without Ukadiche Modak?

The sweet preparation which looks like a dumpling and as the writer of the article loves to call it - momo modak - is said to be Lord Ganesha's favorite (and ours too).

While every year one would run to a sweet shop to buy Bappa's favorite for Naivedya on Ganesh Chaturthi, this year that would not be possible as pandemic hovers in the country.

However, you can order these delicious modaks from home chefs across Mumbai. Well, what's better than homemade ukdadiche modak?