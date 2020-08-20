Ganeshotsav 2020: Wishes, greetings, images in Hindi, Marathi to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Ganeshotsav, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi, is an annual festival that honours Lord Ganesha. The festival is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm across the country, especially in Maharashtra. The festival culminates on Anant Chaturdashi, the day when idols of Ganesha are immersed. Lord Ganesha is considered as the God of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. In 2020, Ganeshotsav begins on August 22 and ends on September 1. On the occasion of Ganeshotsav, here’s a list of wishes and greetings in Hindi and Marathi to share on SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

श्रावण सरला, भाद्रपद चतुर्थीची पहाट आली, सज्ज व्हा फुले उधळायला गणाधिशाची स्वारी आली गणपती बाप्पा मोरया!

तुमच्या आयुष्यातला आनंद असो गणपती बाप्पाच्या पोटा इतका विशाल, आयुष्य बाप्पाच्या सोंडे इतके लांब, प्रत्येक क्षण असो मोदका इतका गोड, अडचणी असो बाप्पाचं वाहन उंदरा इतक्या लहान, गणेश चतुर्थीचा सण आज, आलय आनंदाला उधाण गणेश चतुर्थीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!