 Woman Arrested In Mira Road House Burglary Case, Police Recover Gold Jewellery Worth ₹7.08 Lakh
MBVV Police Crime Detection Branch arrested a 40-year-old woman for a house burglary in Kashimira, Mira Road East, and recovered gold jewellery worth ₹7.08 lakh. The theft occurred on January 15 when the homeowner had gone out to vote. Police said the accused confessed during interrogation after being detained on January 17.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
The Crime Detection Branch (Unit 1) of the Mira-Bhayandar–Vasai-Virar Police (MBVV) Commissionerate has arrested a woman accused of committing a house burglary in Kashimira, Mira Road East, and recovered stolen gold jewellery worth ₹7.08 lakh. | File Pic

Mira-Bhayandar: The Crime Detection Branch (Unit 1) of the Mira-Bhayandar–Vasai-Virar Police (MBVV) Commissionerate has arrested a woman accused of committing a house burglary in Kashimira, Mira Road East, and recovered stolen gold jewellery worth ₹7.08 lakh.

Incident Details

According to police, the incident took place on January 15, 2026, between 12.30 pm and 6.30 pm, when the complainant, Anita Rajabhau Gandale (51), a resident of Lodha Aqua Building, Penkarpada, Kashimira, had locked her house and gone to Bandra to cast her vote. On returning home later in the evening, she found that an unknown person had forcibly entered the house and broken open the locker of a wooden cupboard in the bedroom.

The burglar made away with approximately 13 tolas of gold jewellery, valued at ₹7.08 lakh. Based on Gandale’s complaint, Kashimira Police registered a case under Sections 331(3) and 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

article-image

CDR Probe

A parallel investigation was carried out by the Crime Detection Branch, Unit 1. After examining the crime scene, scanning the surrounding area, and analysing technical evidence and confidential inputs, the police identified Ushatai Sanjay Kathare (40) as the prime suspect.

The accused woman was taken into custody on January 17, 2026. During interrogation, she confessed to committing the burglary, following which the police successfully recovered the stolen gold jewellery.

Further investigation in the case is being conducted by Kashimira Police Station.

