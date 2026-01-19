Solapur Railway Hospital Dental Clinic Emerges As Centre Of Excellence, Treats Over 4,000 Patients

The Advanced Dental Clinic at Dr. Kotnis Memorial Railway Hospital, Solapur, functioning under Solapur Division of Central Railway has emerged as a centre of excellence in dental care, delivering high-quality, patient-focused services since its inauguration on 30th December 2024. |

Solapur: The Advanced Dental Clinic at Dr. Kotnis Memorial Railway Hospital, Solapur, functioning under Solapur Division of Central Railway has emerged as a centre of excellence in dental care, delivering high-quality, patient-focused services since its inauguration on 30th December 2024.

In a short span of time, the clinic has consulted over 4,000 OPD patients and successfully carried out more than 1,000 dental procedures, demonstrating exceptional precision, professionalism and commitment to patient well-being. A significant indicator of the clinic’s success is the complete absence of referrals to private dental clinics, reflecting the high level of trust, confidence and satisfaction among railway beneficiaries.

Comprehensive and Specialised Dental Services

The Advanced Dental Clinic offers modern and specialised dental treatments, ensuring that beneficiaries receive advanced care within the railway healthcare system itself. Key areas of expertise include:

Implantology: Advanced dental implant placement and restoration, offering durable and natural-looking solutions for missing teeth.

One-Visit Root Canal Treatment: Efficient and effective procedures ensuring minimal discomfort and faster recovery.

Wisdom Tooth Surgery: Expert surgical management of impacted and problematic wisdom teeth.

The availability of these specialised services has proved invaluable for patients, significantly enhancing the quality and scope of dental care provided by the hospital.

Patients from Multiple Locations

The clinic has gained recognition well beyond the Solapur region, with patients travelling from adjoining and nearby areas of Central Railway (CR) and South Western Railway (SWR) zones. Railway beneficiaries from _Maharashtra (Pune, Latur, Dharashiv, Kurduvadi, Pandharpur, Miraj, Sangli, Kolhapur etc.) and Karnataka (Kalaburagi, Hubballi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot etc.)_ have sought treatment at the Advanced Dental Clinic, underlining its growing reputation as a trusted dental care facility across zones.

Critical Role in Emergencies and Outreach Activities

The Advanced Dental Clinic has also been an important asset during emergency situations, providing prompt and expert care to patients with facial and dental injuries. The timely response and skilled management in such critical cases have ensured the best possible outcomes for patients.

In addition to regular clinical services, the dental team has actively participated in dental camps at Kurduvadi Railway Hospital, contributing to oral health awareness and delivering essential dental treatment to the community.

Dedicated Professional Leadership

The success of the Advanced Dental Clinic is strongly supported by the dedicated services of Dr. Taheer Attar, BDS, who has been serving the hospital with exceptional commitment. Dr. Attar has provided high-quality dental care to thousands of patients and continues to serve with unwavering enthusiasm and professionalism. His dedication to the railway community has been widely appreciated by patients and the administration alike.

Strong Administrative Support

The clinic has received continuous encouragement and support from the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Solapur Division, and the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS), Divisional Railway Hospital, Solapur. The Advanced Dental Clinic has become a valuable asset to the Divisional Railway Hospital, Solapur, reinforcing Indian Railways’ commitment to providing modern, reliable and accessible healthcare services to its beneficiaries.

The Solapur Division of Central Railway remains committed to further strengthening medical infrastructure and delivering excellence in healthcare for the railway fraternity.

