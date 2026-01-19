BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP Dominates Wealth List As Affidavits Reveal Mumbai’s Richest Corporators

Mumbai, Jan 19: Affidavits filed during the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections reveal that several newly elected corporators are among the wealthiest in civic politics, reflecting the power dynamics of India’s richest municipal corporation.
The BJP has emerged not only as the single largest party with 89 corporators but also as the party dominating the wealth spectrum, with most of the top richest corporators belonging to its ranks.
Top wealthy corporators
Makarand Narwekar – BJP
Ward No. 226 (Colaba)
Profession: Advocate
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 124 crore
Chandan Sharma – BJP
Ward No. 122 (Powai)
Profession: Developer
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 84,77,99,635
Harshita Narwekar – BJP
Ward No. 225 (Fort)
Profession: Business and service
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 63 crore
Meenal Turde – Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Ward No. 166 (Vikhroli)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 55,17,50,842
Tulip Miranda – Congress
Ward No. 90 (Bandra)
Profession: Lawyer
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 50,69,70,150
Shraddha Jadhav – Shiv Sena (UBT)
Ward No. 202 (Sewree)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 46,34,72,473
Anita Vaity – BJP
Ward No. 105 (Mulund East)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 28,88,10,000
Hetal Gala – BJP
Ward No. 97 (Bandra Fort)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 27,93,40,281
Yashodhar Phanse – Shiv Sena (UBT)
Ward No. 59 (Versova–Andheri)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 25,84,92,240
Bhaskar Shetty – Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Ward No. 188 (Dharavi)
Profession: Hotel business, stone crusher
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 25,37,26,000
