 BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP Dominates Wealth List As Affidavits Reveal Mumbai’s Richest Corporators
Affidavits filed in the BMC Elections 2026 show several newly elected corporators among the wealthiest in civic politics, with the BJP emerging as both the single largest party and the dominant force on the wealth spectrum of India’s richest municipal corporation.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
Affidavits filed during the BMC Elections 2026 reveal BJP corporators dominating the list of Mumbai’s wealthiest civic representatives | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 19: Affidavits filed during the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections reveal that several newly elected corporators are among the wealthiest in civic politics, reflecting the power dynamics of India’s richest municipal corporation.

The BJP has emerged not only as the single largest party with 89 corporators but also as the party dominating the wealth spectrum, with most of the top richest corporators belonging to its ranks.

Top wealthy corporators

Makarand Narwekar – BJP
Ward No. 226 (Colaba)
Profession: Advocate
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 124 crore

Chandan Sharma – BJP
Ward No. 122 (Powai)
Profession: Developer
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 84,77,99,635

Harshita Narwekar – BJP
Ward No. 225 (Fort)
Profession: Business and service
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 63 crore

Meenal Turde – Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Ward No. 166 (Vikhroli)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 55,17,50,842

Tulip Miranda – Congress
Ward No. 90 (Bandra)
Profession: Lawyer
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 50,69,70,150

Shraddha Jadhav – Shiv Sena (UBT)
Ward No. 202 (Sewree)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 46,34,72,473

Anita Vaity – BJP
Ward No. 105 (Mulund East)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 28,88,10,000

Hetal Gala – BJP
Ward No. 97 (Bandra Fort)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 27,93,40,281

Yashodhar Phanse – Shiv Sena (UBT)
Ward No. 59 (Versova–Andheri)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 25,84,92,240

Bhaskar Shetty – Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Ward No. 188 (Dharavi)
Profession: Hotel business, stone crusher
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 25,37,26,000

