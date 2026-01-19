 BMC Elections 2026 Results: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Urges Newly Elected BJP Corporators To Work Towards Making Mumbai ‘Happiest City’
Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar urged newly elected BJP corporators to focus on increasing Mumbai’s Happiness Index along with development. Addressing them at the MMRDA grounds, he emphasised well-being, effective governance, and making Mumbai the ‘Happiest City’.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar interacts with newly elected BJP corporators, urging them to focus on making Mumbai the ‘Happiest City’ alongside development | FPJ

Mumbai, Jan 19: Art of Living (AoL) founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar urged the newly elected BJP corporators to make Mumbai the ‘Happiest City’. He held an interaction with elected BJP corporators at the MMRDA grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex, on Sunday.

Focus on happiness index

“Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar guided all the BJP corporators to focus on increasing Mumbai's happiness index alongside development. He said that the happiness index and development must go hand in hand with the well-being of people,” said Mumbai BJP president and MLA Ameet Satam.

Leaders attend interaction

Apart from BJP corporators, MLAs were also present. Satam had organised the event and is an ardent follower of the Art of Living himself.

Guidance for future work

“Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji had a separate special interaction with all the corporators and guided them on working effectively and carrying out good work in the coming years. He emphasised the need to focus on making Mumbai the ‘Happiest City’. Mumbai is already developed, and development will continue. But everyone should work with the objective of making Mumbai the ‘Happiest City’ and increasing Mumbai's ‘Happiness Index’,” Satam said.

