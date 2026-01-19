Major Twist After BMC Elections 2026 Results! Devendra Fadnavis-Uddhav Thackeray Reportedly In Talks Over Mumbai Mayor Post, Sparking Alliance Buzz | PTI File Photo

Mumbai: The political situation in Mumbai took an unexpected turn after reports emerged of talks between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray following the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results.

The BMC elections have resulted in a hung House, with no single party securing the required majority of 114 seats in the 227-member civic body. While the BJP has emerged as the single largest party, negotiations are ongoing among various political groups over the formation of power and the crucial mayor’s post.

Amid these developments, multiple Marathi news portals have published reports of communication between Fadnavis and Thackeray have sparked fresh political speculation. Though no official confirmation has been made by either side, the talks are being seen as a major development given the sharp rivalry between the BJP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena UBT in recent years.

Reports quoting political observers believe the discussions may be exploratory and aimed at assessing options in a complex post-poll situation rather than indicating a formal alliance. However, even the possibility of dialogue has added uncertainty to the political equations in Mumbai.

Shinde Sena Shifts To Hotel Politics

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has moved quickly to consolidate his party’s position by shifting Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporators to the Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra, a move seen as an effort to prevent defections during the sensitive post-election period.

Bandra, Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Taj Lands End Hotel in Bandra to congratulate the newly elected Shiv Sena candidates and felicitated them with bouquets.



With negotiations continuing behind closed doors, the reported Fadnavis–Uddhav talks have emerged as a key talking point, adding a new dimension to the race for control of India’s richest municipal corporation.

BMC Elections 2026 Results

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the leading party in the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, winning 89 out of 227 wards, according to the State Election Commission. The Shiv Sena (UBT) secured the second position with 65 seats, while the Eknath Shinde–led Shiv Sena claimed 29 seats. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) managed to win six wards.

