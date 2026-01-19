BMC Elections 2026 Results: 'Congress Has Full Faith In Corporators, No Need To House Them In Hotels,' Says Mumbai President Varsha Gaikwad | VIDEO

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad addresses the media after the BMC elections, asserting the party’s trust in its corporators | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 19: Mumbai Congress president and MP Varsha Gaikwad on Monday said that the Congress has complete faith in its corporators and does not feel the need to keep them in hotels, amid the ongoing political developments in the BMC. Her remarks came in the backdrop of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena housing its corporators at a luxury hotel in Bandra.

Allegations of uneven electoral environment

Speaking to the media, Gaikwad alleged that the BMC elections were fought in an uneven environment. “On one side there was money power, large-scale distribution of money and threats to opposition leaders. The entire administrative machinery was working for the ruling party. On the other side, there was people’s power,” she said. Despite adverse circumstances, the Congress managed to win 24 seats, she added.

Focus on civic issues

Gaikwad said Congress workers fought the elections with determination and courage. “Though our strength is limited, our corporators will strongly raise the issues of Mumbaikars in the civic body and try to resolve public grievances,” she said.

She outlined key issues the Congress would focus on, including better roads, clean drinking water, relief from traffic congestion, improved BEST bus services, and a pollution-free Mumbai.

Stand on privatisation and corruption

She also said the party would closely monitor the growing trend of privatisation in various civic institutions and work to curb corruption in the BMC through its corporators.

Democratic functioning stressed

Replying to a question, Gaikwad said the BJP follows an authoritarian style of functioning, while the Congress believes in democracy. “Everyone in our party has the right to express their opinion. If anyone has criticised the party, an appropriate decision will be taken by the party leadership,” she said.

Gaikwad added that she has been entrusted with the responsibility of Mumbai Congress president and enjoys the confidence of party workers. She said efforts would be made to further strengthen the Congress organisation in Mumbai in the coming period.

Corporators felicitated

Meanwhile, the newly elected 24 Congress corporators were felicitated by Varsha Gaikwad at a function in Mumbai. Former minister and MLA Aslam Shaikh, MLA Amin Patel, Mumbai Congress spokesperson Sureshchandra Rajhans and other party office-bearers were present on the occasion.

