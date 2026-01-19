Jupiter International Wins ₹64.95 Crore MSEDCL LoE To Supply Solar Water Pumps Under State Scheme

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited | X @MSEDCL

Mumbai: In a significant expansion of its clean energy offering, a pure-play solar cell manufacturer in India and provider of solar power solutions, Jupiter International Limited has secured a Letter of Empanelment (LoE) for INR 64.95 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for the manufacture, supply, installation, testing, and maintenance of off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SPWPS) under the state-run Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana (MTSKPY). This project further strengthens its position in the solar pump sector and as an integrated renewable energy solutions provider.

The Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana (MTSKPY) is a flagship initiative by MSEDL to solarize irrigation in off-grid regions of Maharashtra, prioritizing small and marginal farmers.

Commenting on the development, Mr Akash Garodia, Promoter and Whole Time Director at Jupiter International Limited*, said, “_This Letter of Empanelment from MSEDCL marks a critical step in our journey to deliver impactful and sustainable solutions where they matter most—at the grassroots. By bringing solar irrigation to underserved farming communities, we’re not only replacing diesel with clean energy but also aim to enhance farmer incomes, improving water access, and support the country’s broader goal of agricultural decarbonisation._”

As part of its outreach strategy, Jupiter will also launch a farmer awareness initiative through WhatsApp, SMS campaigns, and regional engagement networks to educate beneficiaries about the scheme’s benefits, application processes, and installation timelines.

