 Jupiter International Wins ₹64.95 Crore MSEDCL LoE To Supply Solar Water Pumps Under State Scheme
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiJupiter International Wins ₹64.95 Crore MSEDCL LoE To Supply Solar Water Pumps Under State Scheme

Jupiter International Wins ₹64.95 Crore MSEDCL LoE To Supply Solar Water Pumps Under State Scheme

Solar solutions firm Jupiter International Limited has received a ₹64.95 crore Letter of Empanelment from MSEDCL for supplying and installing off-grid solar water pumping systems under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana. The project aims to support small and marginal farmers by replacing diesel pumps with clean energy solutions and improving irrigation access across rural Maharashtra.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited | X @MSEDCL

Mumbai: In a significant expansion of its clean energy offering, a pure-play solar cell manufacturer in India and provider of solar power solutions, Jupiter International Limited has secured a Letter of Empanelment (LoE) for INR 64.95 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for the manufacture, supply, installation, testing, and maintenance of off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SPWPS) under the state-run Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana (MTSKPY). This project further strengthens its position in the solar pump sector and as an integrated renewable energy solutions provider.

The Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana (MTSKPY) is a flagship initiative by MSEDL to solarize irrigation in off-grid regions of Maharashtra, prioritizing small and marginal farmers.

Read Also
Kandivali–Borivali 5th And 6th Railway Lines Commissioned, Boost Capacity And Ease Suburban...
article-image

Commenting on the development, Mr Akash Garodia, Promoter and Whole Time Director at Jupiter International Limited*, said, “_This Letter of Empanelment from MSEDCL marks a critical step in our journey to deliver impactful and sustainable solutions where they matter most—at the grassroots. By bringing solar irrigation to underserved farming communities, we’re not only replacing diesel with clean energy but also aim to enhance farmer incomes, improving water access, and support the country’s broader goal of agricultural decarbonisation._”

As part of its outreach strategy, Jupiter will also launch a farmer awareness initiative through WhatsApp, SMS campaigns, and regional engagement networks to educate beneficiaries about the scheme’s benefits, application processes, and installation timelines.

FPJ Shorts
Jupiter International Wins ₹64.95 Crore MSEDCL LoE To Supply Solar Water Pumps Under State Scheme
Jupiter International Wins ₹64.95 Crore MSEDCL LoE To Supply Solar Water Pumps Under State Scheme
Silver Hits Fresh Record Of ₹3 Lakh Per Kg In Delhi Markets, Gold Scales New All-Time High
Silver Hits Fresh Record Of ₹3 Lakh Per Kg In Delhi Markets, Gold Scales New All-Time High
'Insightful, Productive And Empowering': 12th Fail Actor Vikrant Massey Meets Minister Of Education Dharmendra Pradhan
'Insightful, Productive And Empowering': 12th Fail Actor Vikrant Massey Meets Minister Of Education Dharmendra Pradhan
Top 7 World's Best Honeymoon Destinations By TripAdvisor, 4 Near India- Check Out
Top 7 World's Best Honeymoon Destinations By TripAdvisor, 4 Near India- Check Out

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jupiter International Wins ₹64.95 Crore MSEDCL LoE To Supply Solar Water Pumps Under State Scheme
Jupiter International Wins ₹64.95 Crore MSEDCL LoE To Supply Solar Water Pumps Under State Scheme
Kandivali–Borivali 5th And 6th Railway Lines Commissioned, Boost Capacity And Ease Suburban...
Kandivali–Borivali 5th And 6th Railway Lines Commissioned, Boost Capacity And Ease Suburban...
Thane’s Masunda Lake Comes Alive As Migratory Seagulls Arrive From Europe And America, Drawing...
Thane’s Masunda Lake Comes Alive As Migratory Seagulls Arrive From Europe And America, Drawing...
'Shiv Sena Mayor In Mumbai Will Be A Tribute To Bal Thackeray,’ Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath...
'Shiv Sena Mayor In Mumbai Will Be A Tribute To Bal Thackeray,’ Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath...
Power Balance Shifts In Ulhasnagar Civic Body As VBA Corporators Back Shiv Sena, Clearing Path For...
Power Balance Shifts In Ulhasnagar Civic Body As VBA Corporators Back Shiv Sena, Clearing Path For...