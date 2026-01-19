Mumbai News: BMC Cancels IPHSA Tender Amid Bidder Objections And Bombay HC Case

BMC cancels the IPHSA tender process as objections from bidders and a pending Bombay High Court case stall the rollout of the digital healthcare platform | File image

Mumbai, Jan 19: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ambitious Integrated Patients Healthcare Scheme Assistance (IPHSA) project—envisioned as a single-window digital platform to provide seamless access to multiple government health schemes—has hit a temporary setback, with the civic administration deciding to cancel the ongoing tender process amid objections raised by a bidder and a case pending before the Bombay High Court.

Single-window healthcare platform

The IPHSA system aims to bring various central and state healthcare schemes under one roof to enable free, cashless treatment for patients at civic-run hospitals. However, following representations by M/s Seva Enterprises and a writ petition filed before the High Court seeking relaxation of certain tender conditions, civic officials have proposed scrapping the current tender, addressing the issues raised, and seeking fresh approval for re-tendering, if required.

Scope of schemes expanded

Approval to float the tender was earlier accorded by the Municipal Commissioner for implementation of IPHSA, initially covering schemes such as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), relief funds, and rare disease schemes. Subsequent approval expanded the scope to include the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Road Traffic Accident Hospital Scheme, and Employees’ Group Insurance Scheme.

Tender timeline and extensions

The tender was floated by the office of the Director (Medical Education and Major Hospitals) on September 29, 2025. A pre-bid meeting was held on October 13, after which amendments and an updated tender document were issued.

Due to repeated requests from bidders, the deadline for submission was extended multiple times—from November 15 to November 25, then to December 9 and finally to December 16, 2025. While only a single bid was received during earlier deadlines, three bids were ultimately received by the final date.

Matter pending before High Court

Meanwhile, the civic body has filed an affidavit in reply before the Bombay High Court, and the matter is scheduled for hearing on February 17, 2026.

Project remains a priority

Despite the cancellation of the tender, senior civic officials stressed that the IPHSA initiative remains a key reform in Mumbai’s public healthcare system.

The proposed platform will integrate hospital management systems with external scheme portals to allow real-time patient identification, eligibility checks, treatment authorisation, and digital claim processing, ensuring transparency and faster settlements.

Phased rollout plan

The phased rollout plan remains unchanged in principle, starting with Zone 1 hospitals such as KEM, the Centre of Excellence for Rare Diseases, Kasturba Hospital, and specialised ENT, Eye, TB and Leprosy hospitals, followed by other zones covering medical colleges, peripheral hospitals, maternity homes, dispensaries, Aapla Dawakhana, HBT Polyclinics, and Shiv Yoga Centres.

Officials said the project will be restructured and reintroduced after resolving the tender-related issues, reaffirming BMC’s commitment to implementing IPHSA to expand access to free, cashless healthcare for Mumbai’s residents.

