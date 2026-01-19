 Palghar Crime: Tulinj Police Arrest 2 For Attempting To Sell Ambergris Worth ₹1.85 Crore
Tulinj Police in Palghar arrested two men for attempting to sell 1.858 kg of ambergris, also known as whale vomit, worth Rs 1.85 crore. The accused were caught during a trap in Nalasopara East and booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 08:44 PM IST
article-image
Tulinj police seize ambergris worth Rs 1.85 crore and arrest two accused during a trap operation in Nalasopara East | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 19: The Crime Detection Unit of Tulinj Police Station has arrested two men for allegedly attempting to sell ambergris—commonly known as whale vomit—a substance banned under Indian wildlife laws. The seizure, valued at approximately ₹1.85 crore, is being termed a major success by the police.

Trap laid on tip-off

Based on confidential information received on January 17, 2026, Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Pawar of the Crime Detection Branch learned that a person would be arriving to sell the prohibited substance near 90 Feet Road, Pragatinagar, Nalasopara East. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the police laid a trap at the spot.

Ambergris seized

During the operation, the police apprehended Kadar Gaffar Kargathra (52), a resident of Jawhar taluka in Palghar district. Upon searching him, officers recovered 1.858 kilograms of ambergris, a blackish-yellow, wax-like substance, from his possession. The seized material has been estimated to be worth ₹1,85,80,000 in the illegal market.

Supplier arrested

Following interrogation, it was revealed that the ambergris had been supplied to Kargathra by Kishor Mahadev Tapsale (39), a resident of Kasarvadavli, Thane West. Based on this information, police arrested Tapsale as well.

Case registered

A case has been registered at Tulinj Police Station under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, including Sections 2, 39, 44, 48(A), 49(B), 51 and 57.

Police officials stated that further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused are linked to a larger wildlife trafficking network.

