Massive Protest In Palghar As Thousands March Against Vadhvan Port And Mega Projects, Submit Memorandum

Palghar witnessed a massive show of resistance on Monday as thousands of fisherfolk, Adivasis, farmers, workers, women and youth marched to the District Collectorate, raising strong opposition to the proposed Vadhvan Port project and other large-scale infrastructure developments in the district. |

Palghar, Maharashtra: Palghar witnessed a massive show of resistance on Monday as thousands of fisherfolk, Adivasis, farmers, workers, women and youth marched to the District Collectorate, raising strong opposition to the proposed Vadhvan Port project and other large-scale infrastructure developments in the district. The long march began at 10 am from the Thane District Fishermen’s Association Hall in Palghar and proceeded to the District Collectorate, with men and women from coastal villages participating in large numbers.

March Route

The protest turned the Collectorate premises into a sea of slogans, with demonstrators accusing the government of pushing destructive projects at the cost of local livelihoods, environment and traditional rights. Chanting slogans against land grab, alleged middlemen influence and forced development, the protesters created an atmosphere of intense public anger and mobilisation.Participants from coastal villages across Palghar district alleged that projects such as the Vadhvan Port, Jindal Murbe Port, Reliance Textile Park, proposed airport, and the ‘Fourth Mumbai’ project would result in large-scale displacement, loss of fishing grounds, environmental degradation and the destruction of age-old occupations. Protest leaders warned that thousands of fishing families could lose their only source of livelihood if the port project goes ahead.

According to the agitators, the Vadhvan Port would severely damage marine ecosystems and permanently disrupt fishing zones along the coast. They accused the authorities of bypassing meaningful public consultations and attempting to impose projects without taking local communities into confidence.

Strong Participation of Women

Women participated in large numbers, raising their voices against what they described as development that sacrifices people’s future. “Do not snatch away our land, sea and children’s future in the name of development,” women protesters said, directly questioning the administration’s priorities.“Our rights must remain intact, and we will secure them. This fight will go on till the end, and we will win,” added a fisher-woman protestor.

The march led to temporary traffic disruptions in the area, prompting heightened police deployment. A delegation of protesters later submitted a memorandum to the District Collector, demanding the immediate cancellation of the Vadhvan Port and other controversial projects. The memorandum argued that the port project is environmentally damaging and legally untenable.

Environmental Concerns

The protesters alleged serious deficiencies in the social and environmental impact assessments conducted for the project and claimed that objections raised by local residents during public hearings were ignored. They further pointed out the absence of any credible rehabilitation or alternative livelihood plan for displaced fisherfol.

They also sought a written assurance that no project would be approved without the consent of local communities, warning of intensified agitation if their demands are ignored.

Leaders Warn of Escalation

Responding to the memorandum, district officials said the demands would be examined and an appropriate decision taken. However, protest leaders made it clear that assurances without concrete action would not suffice.

Narayan Patil, president of the Vadhvan Port Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti, said the district is facing an unprecedented threat from multiple large projects. “Our very existence is at stake. The government is pushing Palghar’s coastline towards destruction. Today’s mobilisation reflects unity and collective resolve,” he said.

With protesters signalling a wider and more sustained movement if their demands are not met, Monday’s mobilisation marked a significant escalation in resistance against mega projects in Palghar district.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/