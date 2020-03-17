From Mumbai local train update to govt holidays: The latest updates from govt action on coronavirus updates in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday decided against shutting down of Mumbai's local trains and buses amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has rocked the state of Maharashtra with 40 positive cases so far, while 1 person has died in city's Kasturba Hospital on Tuesday. However, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "It is not possible to say now that the man who died at Kasturba Hospital, died due to coronavirus. We are waiting for the report."
Uddhav Thackeray said, "We have reviewed the state-wide situation arising out of coronavirus. I did not take the decision to shut down public transport for now. But I again appeal to all people to avoid any unnecessary travel for the next few days." However, the Chief Minister made it clear that such a drastic decision could be taken after a review if the crowds don't decrease in trains or buses. The Health Minister added that such a decision was taken because most daily wage-earners depend on suburban trains to earn their livelihood.
Thackeray also said that there is no move to close down government work, but efforts are on to ensure work it is carried out with minimum number of staff members. He said that the government offices should function with 50% or minimum attendance on the lines of private offices, while Tope said that the non-essential services will be closed.
Uddhav urged the private sector to implement 'work-from-home' wherever possible. He also said that the private sector should also attempt to reduce the number of people attending offices.
Not just malls, gyms, cinema halls, museums, but Thackeray has also asked restaurants and hotels in Mumbai and Pune to remain closed for the next three days.
In a bid to contain the spread of the deadly pandemic, 23 long-distance trains have been stopped by Central Railways until March 31.
Here are the trains which are cancelled:
1) 11007 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express from 19.3.2020 to 31.3.2020
2) 11008 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express from 18.3.2020 to 30.3.2020
3) 11201 LTT-Ajni Express on 23.3.2020 and 30.3.2020
4) 11202 Ajni-LTT Express on 20.3.2020 and 27.3.2020
5) 11205 LTT-Nizamabad Express on 21.3.2020 and 28.3.2020
6) 11206 Nizamabad-LTT Express on 22.3.2020 and 29.3.2020
7) 22135/22136 Nagpur-Rewa Express on 25.3.2020
8) 11401 Mumbai-Nagpur Nandigram Express from 23.3.2020 to 1.4.2020
9) 11402 Nagpur-Mumbai Nandigram Express from 22.3.2020 to 31.3.2020
10) 11417 Pune-Nagpur Express on 26.3.2020 and 2.4.2020
11) 11418 Nagpur-Pune Express on 20.3.2020 and 27.3.2020
12) 22139 Pune-Ajni Express on 21.3.2020 and 28.3.2020
13) 22140 Ajni-Pune Express on 22.3.2020 and 29.3.2020
14) 12117/12118 LTT-Manmad Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020
15) 12125 Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020
16) 12126 Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express from 19.3.2020 to 1.4.2020
17) 22111 Bhusaval-Nagpur Express from 18.3.2020 to 29.3.2020
18) 22112 Nagpur-Bhusaval Express from 19.3.2020 to 30.3.2020
19) 11307/11308 Kalaburagi-Secunderabad Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020
20) 12262 Howrah-Mumbai Duranto Express on 24.3.2020 and 31.3.2020
21) 12261 Mumbai-Howrah Duranto Express on 25.3.2020 and 1.4.2020
22) 22221 CSMT-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express on 20, 23, 27 and 30.3.2020
23) 22222 Nizamuddin-CSMT Rajdhani Express on 21, 24, 26 and 31.3.2020
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)