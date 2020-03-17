From Mumbai local train update to govt holidays: The latest updates from govt action on coronavirus updates in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday decided against shutting down of Mumbai's local trains and buses amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has rocked the state of Maharashtra with 40 positive cases so far, while 1 person has died in city's Kasturba Hospital on Tuesday. However, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "It is not possible to say now that the man who died at Kasturba Hospital, died due to coronavirus. We are waiting for the report."

Uddhav Thackeray said, "We have reviewed the state-wide situation arising out of coronavirus. I did not take the decision to shut down public transport for now. But I again appeal to all people to avoid any unnecessary travel for the next few days." However, the Chief Minister made it clear that such a drastic decision could be taken after a review if the crowds don't decrease in trains or buses. The Health Minister added that such a decision was taken because most daily wage-earners depend on suburban trains to earn their livelihood.

Thackeray also said that there is no move to close down government work, but efforts are on to ensure work it is carried out with minimum number of staff members. He said that the government offices should function with 50% or minimum attendance on the lines of private offices, while Tope said that the non-essential services will be closed.

Uddhav urged the private sector to implement 'work-from-home' wherever possible. He also said that the private sector should also attempt to reduce the number of people attending offices.

Not just malls, gyms, cinema halls, museums, but Thackeray has also asked restaurants and hotels in Mumbai and Pune to remain closed for the next three days.