Latest coronavirus update: Economy could turn red if outbreak worsens, feels Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra's economy will take a major hit if coronavirus spreads further across the state. State economy will turn red with a negative growth against 5.7 per cent in 2020-21.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who reviewed the situation in the wake of the outbreak, admitted that the state economy will be impacted. ''However, I have asked the departments to suggest measures to reduce the impact,'' he noted.

Already the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surged to 39 in the state. Even though the government has not announced shutdown or lockdown, the closure of malls, cinema halls, pubs and discotheques until March 31 will impact their businesses heavily and also affect the state's revenue collection.