Mumbai local update amid coronavirus outbreak: Uddhav says trains will continue but warns Mumbaikars from unnecessary travel

"Trains and buses are essential services so we are not stopping them as of now but if people don't listen to our advice and don't avoid unnecessary travel, then we will think about that too. Next 15-20 days are very crucial for us," he said.

For the time being, the train services would continue with "extra care" to curb the spread of the virus.

The Chief Minister said that while there would be no holiday for seven days for government offices, they would be operating with 50% attendance.

This, he and health minister Rajesh Tope said, would reduce the load on public transport. Establishments of Non essential services would remain closed.

The Chief Minister also asked Mumbai hotels and restaurants to follow Pune model where outlets have voluntarily decided to close for next three days from Wednesday to avoid coronavirus spread.

The next 15 days, he said, would be crucial in tackling the viral outbreak in the State.