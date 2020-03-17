Coronavirus update in Navi Mumbai: APMC to remain shut for two days in a week to sterilize the market premises

The supply of essential commodities is likely to affect in days to come as the Mumbai agriculture produce market committee (APMC) located in Vashi has decided to close the market for two days during the week, to sterilize the market premises. There are five markets in APMC Vashi, and different markets will be closed on different days in a week.

Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus or COVID-19, as a precautionary measure, the newly elected body of APMC has decided to restrict the entry at the market premises.

Everyone entering the market premises will be given sanitizer to sterilize their hands. “We will use the gun thermometer at all entry gates of the market to check fever of persons coming to the market premises,” said Sanjay Pansare, director of the fruit market.