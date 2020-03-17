Coronavirus grounds Go Air: Airline sends employees on leave without pay, suspends all international flights

On Friday, Go Air suspended all its international operations till 15 April.
The airline said: “We're temporarily suspending all our international operations, starting 17th March-15th April. GoAir has also initiated a short term and temporary rotational leave without pay program that will not only help the company counter the short term reduction in capacity but will also ensure that a cross-section of our employees stay away from the workplace to ensure business continuity. “
