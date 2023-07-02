From Ajit Pawar To Chhagan Bhujbal: List Of NCP Leaders Who Became Maharashtra Ministers

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar shocked everyone on Sunday as he joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister in a move which has left the NCP split in half.

Pawar, along with several NCP heavyweights, went to Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Ramesh Bais and hand over a letter of support signed by around three-dozen MLAs.

Ajit Pawar, along with eight NCP leaders, decided to join the Maharashtra government and were administered the oath of office by the Governor.

Here is a list of the leaders who took oath as ministers in the state govt:

Ajit Pawar

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday afternoon took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time since 2019. He will share the post with Devendra Fadnavis.

The development comes after Ajit Pawar was sidelined in the party while Supriya Sule and Praful Patel were promoted to the post of working presidents of the party.

Chhagan Bhujbal

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 75-year-old Nashik-born leader served as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra from October 1999 to December 2003. He also served as Minister of Public Works Department and Minister of Home Affairs in Government of Maharashtra.

Hasan Mushrif

He is the current rural development and labour minister in the Government of Maharashtra. Mushrif is a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Kolhapur's Kagal assembly seat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dhananjay Munde

Munde won the 2019 assembly elections from Parli constituency. He is the Guardian Minister of Beed District and the Minister of Social Justice and Special Assistance of the State of Maharashtra. Munde had held the role of opposition leader in the Legislative Council of Maharashtra.

Dilip Walse-Patil

Walse-Patil was known to be a close associate of NCP chief Sharad Pawar therefore, his shift to Shinde's Sena comes as a big shocker. Walse-Patil actually started his career as Pawar's personal assistant before becoming an NCP MLA.

Dharmarao Baba Atram

Atram was an NCP MLA from Aheri Assembly Constituency in Gadchiroli city. He became an an MLA in 2019.

Aditi Sunil Tatkare

Tatkare was a Maharashtra State Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government from 2019 to 2022. She became an MLA from Shrivardhan and was the only female MLA on the list. She was the President of the Raigad Zila Parishad from 2017 - 2019. Tatkare has handled several departments including tourism, information and public relations, law and judiciary, etc.

Anil Bhaidas Patil

Anil Patil was the chief whip of the NCP in the Maharashtra Assembly before he shifted loyalties to Shinde's Shiv Sena. He represents Amalner Vidhan Sabha constituency.

Sanjay Bansode

Sanjay Baburao Bansode was a Cabinet minister of Maharashtra from December 2019 to June 2022. He was a member of the NCP from Latur district and became an MLA after beating BJP's Dr. Anil Kamble. He had participated in Namantar movement.