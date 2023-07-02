Sanjay Raut Dials Sharad Pawar After Ajit Turns Rebel; Latter Says 'We Have Support Of People.. Will Rebuild Everything'

Sharad Pawar and Sanjay Raut |

Mumbai: Shortly after Ajit Pawar reached the Rajbhavan along with 9 other NCP MLAs leaving people stunned, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut reportedly dialled up NCP Supreme Sharad Pawar. Even as Ajit Pawar took the oath as deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra along with other MLAs of NCP taking oath as ministers, NCP chief Sharad Pawar reportedly told Raut that the support of people is with them and that they will rebuild everything again.

"Some people have taken up the task of cleaning up Maharashtra politics. Let them have their way.I just had a talk with Mr. Sharad Pawar. He said "I am strong. We have the support of the people. We will rebuild everything again with Uddhav Thackeray." Yes, people will not tolerate this game for long, said Raut.

On Sunday (July 2), Ajit Pawar reached the Raj Bhawan along with several NCP MLAs. Moments later, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde too arrived at the Raj Bhavan followed by Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. Ajit Pawar took the oath as deputy CM and other NCP leaders took oath as ministers. Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Valse-Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, DharmaraoBaba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Patil took oath as ministers in Shinde cabinet.

