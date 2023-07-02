Mumbai: Supriya Sule Left NCP Meeting Called By Ajit Pawar Midway

File Photo

The NCP national executive Ajit Pawar summoned a meeting at his residence in Devgiri on Sunday, with supporting MLAs. While Sharad Pawar, the NCP supremo is in Pune and has reportedly cancelled all his scheduled programmes. Earlier this week Ajit Pawar was even known to have discussed his resignation.

Disappointed after not being appointed the Nationalist Congress Party's state unit chief, Ajit had earlier offered to resign his position as the opposition leader in the state legislative assembly. Sharad Pawar had informed that the party will take a decision on Ajit Pawar's demnd.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Supriya Sule left Mid way

The meeting was being attended by the party’s national working president Praful Patel and Supriya Sule. Reportedly Sule left the meeting midway.

Maharashtra Politics take sharp turn

After Sunday's meeting at Devgiri, at Ajit's official residence, Maharashtra politics seems to have taken a sharp turn. It is expected that Ajit Pawar, backed by 18 MLAs, is expected to join the Maharashtra government as the deputy chief minister.

The NCP rebels are: 1. Dilip Valse Patil 2. Hasan Mushrif 3. Chhagan Bhujbal 4. Kiran Lahmate 5. Nilesh Lanka 6. Dhananjay Munde 7. Ramraje Nimbalkar 8. Daulat Daroda 9. Makarand Patil 10. Anul Benke 11. Sunil Tingre 12. Amol Mitkari 13. Aditi Tatkare 14. Shekhar Nikam 15. Nilay Naik 16. Asho C Pawar 17.Anil Patil 18. Saroj Ahire

Ajit Pawar, CM Eknath Shinde and others have already reached the Raj Bhavan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

All this has happened without the presence of Sharad Pawar. An official meeting was to originally happen on July 6, in the presence of Sharad Pawar.