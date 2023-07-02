Big NCP Split: Ajit Pawar Joins Shinde Govt, Takes Oath As Maharashtra Dy CM |

Mumbai: Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday afternoon took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Pawar earlier reached Raj Bhawan along with a section of party MLAs. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde was also at the Governor's residence amid reports of Ajit Pawar's faction joining the NDA government in the state. Senior NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel have joined Ajit Pawar in his meeting with Ramesh Bais.

Reports said that nine NCP MLAs supporting him will get ministerial posts.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Local media reports claim Pawar will share the Deputy Chief Minister post with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. Ajit Pawar had publically expressed his desire to step down as Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Reports suggest Ajit Pawar and other NCP leaders will get certain portfolios in the upcoming cabinet expansion.

The massive development comes after Ajit Pawar earlier during the day met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, NCP president Sharad Pawar, who was in Pune, said he was unaware of the meet, but added that Ajit Pawar, as leader of opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, can call a meeting of legislators.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of Ajit Pawar recently saying he was not keen on continuing as the LoP and wanted to work in the party organisation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and party's working president Supriya Sule were among the leaders present at the meeting held at Ajit Pawar's official residence 'Devgiri', while state party president Jayant Patil was not present.

Some MLAs were also present in the meeting.

Sharad Pawar clueless about meeting

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar told reporters in Pune that he was unaware of the meeting in Mumbai.

'On July 6, I have called a meeting of senior leaders and decisions related to the party will be discussed,' he said.

The NCP chief also said that as the LoP, Ajit Pawar can call a meeting of legislators.

((With additional information from Agencies)