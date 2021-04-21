Fresh restrictions in Maharashtra: Govt offices to run with 15% attendance; check out guidelines here

Checkout out guidelines for government offices here

Office attendance

a. All Government Offices (State, Central, under local authority) to operate only with 15 % attendance except for emergency services directly connected to the management of COVID 19 pandemic.

i. In the case of Mantralaya and Central Government offices in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Head of the Department can decide for higher attendance after seeking permission for the same from the CEO of the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority.

ii. In case of other government offices, the Head of the Office can decide for higher attendance after seeing permission for the same from local Disaster Management Authority.

b. For all other offices mentioned under Section 5 of Break the Chain Order dated 13th April, 2021, they should function only with 15% of their total attendance or 5 people whichever is more.

c. For all the office works required for essential services mentioned in Section 2 of Break the Chain Order dated 13th April, 2021, should work at lowest required capacity for the same and in no case exceed 50%. Attendance of personnel actually delivering the essential services on the ground should also be minimised but can be extended up to 100% as per the requirements.