Fresh restrictions in Maharashtra: Govt offices to run with 15% attendance; check out guidelines here

In order to break the chain of the virus in the state, Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued revised set of guidelines. The guidelines will come into force from April 22, 8 pm and remain in force till May 1, 7 am.
The new guidelines includes restrictions on office attendance, duration of marriage ceremony, and public and private transport.
Maharashtra government has ordered that all government offices will have to operate with only 15% attendance.
Checkout out guidelines for government offices here
Office attendance
a. All Government Offices (State, Central, under local authority) to operate only with 15 % attendance except for emergency services directly connected to the management of COVID 19 pandemic.
i. In the case of Mantralaya and Central Government offices in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Head of the Department can decide for higher attendance after seeking permission for the same from the CEO of the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority.
ii. In case of other government offices, the Head of the Office can decide for higher attendance after seeing permission for the same from local Disaster Management Authority.
b. For all other offices mentioned under Section 5 of Break the Chain Order dated 13th April, 2021, they should function only with 15% of their total attendance or 5 people whichever is more.
c. For all the office works required for essential services mentioned in Section 2 of Break the Chain Order dated 13th April, 2021, should work at lowest required capacity for the same and in no case exceed 50%. Attendance of personnel actually delivering the essential services on the ground should also be minimised but can be extended up to 100% as per the requirements.
