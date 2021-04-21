Maharashtra: 15% attendance in govt offices; marriage ceremonies only for 2 hours--check out full list of new guidelines

Amid the massive rise of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government on Wednesday evening has issued fresh guidelines. According to the new guidelines, only 15 per cent attendance will be permitted in government offices.

Moreover, marriage ceremonies will be allowed only for a period of two hours with a maximum of 25 people attending it.

Besides, only people engaged in essential services (eg: all government personnel, all medical personnel) and those needing medical treatment will be allowed to use local trains and metros.

These guidelines will have to be followed from 8 pm on Thursday, April 22 to 7 am on May 1.

Check out the full list of guidelines:

1. Office Attendance

a. All Government Offices (State, Central, under local authority) to operate only with 15% attendance except for emergency services directly connected to management of COVID-19 pandemic.

i. In the case of Mantralaya and Central Government offices in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Head of the Department can decide for higher attendance after seeking permission for the same from the CEO of the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority.

ii. In case of other government offices, the Head of the Office can decide for higher attendance after seeing permission for the same from local Disaster Management Authority.

iii. Attendance of personnel actually delivering the essential services on the ground should also be minimised but can be extended up to 100% as per the requirements.

b. Marriage Ceremony