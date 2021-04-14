Break the chain: Flipkart, Amazon, AJIO suspend services of non-essentials in Maharashtra

E-commerce platforms are not delivering non-essentials in Maharashtra, following fresh guidelines by the state government. The new lockdown norms restrict the movement of non-essential goods in the state.

Retail players like Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance JioMart, and Ajio, were quick to suspend the ordering services on their platform as soon as the Maharashtra government announced the strict norms on movement.

The companies are not taking orders for non-essentials but essential products are allowed.