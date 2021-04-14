Break the chain: Flipkart, Amazon, AJIO suspend services of non-essentials in Maharashtra

E-commerce platforms are not delivering non-essentials in Maharashtra, following fresh guidelines by the state government. The new lockdown norms restrict the movement of non-essential goods in the state.
Retail players like Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance JioMart, and Ajio, were quick to suspend the ordering services on their platform as soon as the Maharashtra government announced the strict norms on movement.
The companies are not taking orders for non-essentials but essential products are allowed.
While imposing lockdown-like curbs in the state, Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said. "E-commerce will be only allowed for the delivery of essential goods and services. No religious, social, cultural or political functions allowed," the order further added.
However, the e-commerce industry is requesting the state government to remove this restriction on non-essentials. As per the new guidelines, the state had imposed lockdown from 8 pm on April 14 to 7 am on May 1. These restrictions are for non-essential categories.
On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 60, 212 COVID-19 cases taking the state’s tally to 3,519,208 cases. The active caseload stands at 593,042, data showed.
About 31,264 patients recovered from COVID-19, taking the overall recoveries to 2,866,097 so far. The recovery rate currently stands at 81.44 per cent.
